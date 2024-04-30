Dymension Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $472.51 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $3.24 or 0.00005258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $472.51 million and $42.07 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,016,558,337 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

