Metahero Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $37.32 million and $1.02 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010842 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

