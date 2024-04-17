15,484 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 85.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $3,171,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $82,928.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,414.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $82,928.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,414.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,105,300 shares of company stock valued at $38,835,333. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.