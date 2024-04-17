First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.10

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 43954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

