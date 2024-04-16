StockNews.com Upgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $939.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 840,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after buying an additional 578,228 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1,619.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 451,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in QuinStreet by 794.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 207,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 184,137 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

