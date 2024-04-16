Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

