Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.63.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 5.0 %

ODD opened at $32.90 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 32.26.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

