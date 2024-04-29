Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. 1,996,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,587. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

