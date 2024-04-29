Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $156.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average of $143.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

