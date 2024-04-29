Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2,452.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,187 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,563,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.46. 375,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,806. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

