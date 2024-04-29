Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $28,113,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $28,025,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $13,759,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,188,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,929 shares of company stock worth $563,778. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $41.72. 361,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.