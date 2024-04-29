Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $272.12 and last traded at $272.59. 781,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,886,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.52.

Specifically, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $501.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 6,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Visa by 200.5% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 10,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 50,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 437,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

