Baidu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 54,937 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average daily volume of 41,005 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Baidu by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.64.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.82. 6,780,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,474. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55. Baidu has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $156.98.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

