Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.97. 10,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,720. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

