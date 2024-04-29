Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after acquiring an additional 872,492 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 739,836 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 691,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,417 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,955. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

