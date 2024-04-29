Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,682,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 3,230,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 154.1 days.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 2.8 %

UMGNF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.34. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,206. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

