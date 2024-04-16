Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.9 %

UNB opened at $27.70 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $125.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 16.74%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

