Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.05.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $148.72 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $157.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.