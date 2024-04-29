Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 9,922 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 165% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,751 call options.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,861. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

