NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,819,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,245,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 173,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $2,022,000. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Price Performance

NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.45. 211,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $985.99 million, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.14. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

