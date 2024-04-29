Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,291,919,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,541,011 shares in the company, valued at $111,291,919,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock valued at $971,083,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

