Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $720.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $710.00 to $720.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $898.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $956.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $889.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

