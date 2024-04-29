Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.67. 17,670,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,706,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.