Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Update

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.5 days.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:TMTNF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.80. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

