Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,900 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. 2,197,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.35%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

