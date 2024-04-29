Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Reduced by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $44,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 728,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

