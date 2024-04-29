Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 121.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.30. 244,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.