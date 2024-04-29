Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 178 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.14% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 389,214 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,862 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 219.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 300.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 65.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $182.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.53 and its 200-day moving average is $152.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $520.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

