Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $53.12. 47,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,866. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

