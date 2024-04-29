Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 8,351.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in RTX by 28.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $102.22. 2,487,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,114,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $103.89.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 92.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

