Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Thinkific Labs Stock Performance
Shares of THNCF remained flat at $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Thinkific Labs has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
About Thinkific Labs
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thinkific Labs
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.