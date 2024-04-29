Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Thinkific Labs Stock Performance

Shares of THNCF remained flat at $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Thinkific Labs has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

