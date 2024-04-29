Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

TKYMY stock remained flat at $9.18 during trading on Monday. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter. Tokuyama had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 5.17%.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

