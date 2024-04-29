Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $777,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 700.0% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HII traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.26. 130,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,084. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

