Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 290 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 2.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Chubb by 24.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

CB stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.60. 915,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,142. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.33 and a 200-day moving average of $235.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

