CSX (CSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

CSX Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CSX

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

