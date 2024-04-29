Naviter Wealth LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,630,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698,358. The stock has a market cap of $715.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

