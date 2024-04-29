Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,481,738. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

