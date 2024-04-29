Avaii Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.69. 573,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

