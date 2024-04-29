Bluesphere Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

