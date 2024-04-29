McAdam LLC Has $18.40 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $512.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,136. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $438.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

