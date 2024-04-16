StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

CSTR stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

About CapStar Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

