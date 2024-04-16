StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
CSTR stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial
About CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CapStar Financial
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.