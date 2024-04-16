Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.