Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.55%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.