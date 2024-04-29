Intrust Bank NA Buys 2,133 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,318,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,079. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile



Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

