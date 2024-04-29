Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.03

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.03 and last traded at $67.81, with a volume of 1650691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

