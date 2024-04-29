Intrust Bank NA Acquires 38 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $832.43. 173,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $882.26 and a 200-day moving average of $749.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor



Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

