Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Shares Up 25%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 236,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 149,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Portofino Resources Trading Up 25.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.64.

About Portofino Resources

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

