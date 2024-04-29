Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,154. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

