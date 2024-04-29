Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,154. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

