Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 15,032 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.12. 2,830,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,480. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.