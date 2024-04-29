Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 39,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 30,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,664,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,881,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.